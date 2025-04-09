Universal to open Alton Towers and Thorpe Park rival

A CGI of the planned Universal theme park.

Universal is to open a new theme park in the UK which will become a major rival to the likes to Alton Towers and Thorpe Park after a deal was agreed.

The US entertainment giant has received the backing of the government and the local council for the project which will see a theme park and resort constructed in Bedford.

The development is expected to bring nearly 20,000 jobs to the area during the construction phase while 8,000 new roles will be created across the hospitality and creative industries when it opens in 2031.

In a statement, the government said around 80 per cent of employees at the theme park are expected to come from the local areas.

Universal said it expects the site to generate nearly £50bn for the UK economy by 2055.

It also claimed that 8.5m visitors will come to the site in its first year – a total which would make it the largest visitor attraction in the UK.

The development will be the first Universal-branded theme park and resort destination in Europe and will be part of a larger 476-acre entertainment resort complex.

By comparison, Thorpe Park is 490 acres and Alton Towers is 550 acres.

Proposed plans from Universal Destinations & Experiences also feature a 500-room hotel and a retail, dining and entertainment complex.

Mike Cavanagh, president of Comcast Corporation, said: “We could not be more excited to take this very important step in our plan to create and deliver an incredible Universal theme park and resort in the heart of the United Kingdom, which complements our growing US-based parks business by expanding our global footprint to Europe.

“We appreciate the leadership and support of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Chancellor Rachel Reeves, Minister for Investment Poppy Gustafsson, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy and their teams, as we work together to create and deliver a fantastic new landmark destination.”

The plans still need to be signed off by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The confirmation comes after reports earlier this week that a deal was close.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “Today we closed the deal on a multi-billion-pound investment that will see Bedford home to one of the biggest entertainment parks in Europe, firmly putting the county on the global stage.

“This is our Plan for Change in action, combining local and national growth with creating around 28,000 new jobs across sectors such as construction, AI, and tourism.

“It is not just about numbers; it’s about securing real opportunities for people in our country. Together, we are building a brighter future for the UK, getting people into work and ensuring our economy remains strong and competitive.”