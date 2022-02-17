Universal Music agrees partnership to launch NFT fan collection for labels and artists

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 12: Taylor Swift attends the “All Too Well” New York Premiere on November 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Universal Music makes a grand push into NFTs today, agreeing a partnership Curio, the premier Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform for entertainment brands and musical artists.

Under the new deal, Curio will become the global outlet for future officially licensed NFT projects from UMG’s record labels, operating companies and recording artists worldwide.

With the agreement, Universal, who has signed the likes of Taylor Swift, has become the first major music company to collaborate with Curio, a fan-first one-stop-shop for creating, minting, marketing and the sale and re-sale of premium NFTs, to license artwork, audio recordings and audio-visual content for the company.

Curio first launched in 2020 and dropped its first NFTs in February 2021. Since launch, the company has released over 75,000 NFTs with leading entertainment brands across music, film, television, and graphic novels.

Michael Nash, Universal Music Group’s Executive Vice President, Digital Strategy said, “UMG and our labels are focused on developing NFT projects that authentically engage and speak to our artists’ fanbases and new audiences. With Curio, our labels will have a secure and dedicated platform to host these premium projects and provide new opportunities for collectors and fans from around the world to acquire unique pieces, inspired by their favourite artists and labels. UMG is focused on developing new opportunities in this space that place our artists and labels at the forefront, working to ensure that the evolution of Web3 provides exciting new avenues for their creativity.”

Ben Arnon, Curio’s Co-Founder & Co-CEO, who previously worked at Universal Music, said: “Curio is thrilled to be partnered with UMG in the NFT and Web3 space. UMG has a huge catalog with unlimited opportunity to deliver value to fans across the globe. Their brands and labels are historic and iconic. And the digital innovation and Web3 expertise amongst their executives is unparalleled.”

The companies are already working together on the first wave of projects, with the first issue scheduled for March from Capitol Music Group artist Calum Scott, with more details to be revealed in the coming weeks.