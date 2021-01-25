Universal Credit support to be reviewed by govt

The government plans to review the support those on welfare receive during the pandemic, the work and pensions minister said today.

Minister Therese Coffey, when asked whether a boost to Universal Credit would be extended, said that the benefit is being reviewed.

“We’re in active discussion with the Treasury, working together to try and make sure that we continue to help people during this challenging time,” Coffey said.

The news follows chancellor Rishi Sunak doubling his offer of a one-off payment for Universal Credit claimants who qualify, to replace a £20 a week boost.

Qualified claimants could receive £1,000 in an attempt to give those the opportunity to stimulate the economy.

Universal Credit has seen an increase in funds since the pandemic struck in April, but remains at the heart of debate between Conservative and Labour MP’s

