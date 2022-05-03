Unions warn rail cuts could increase the risk of crashes

Unions argue that cutting 2,500 jobs could lead to an increase in the risk of crashes.

Reported railway cuts could increase the risk of serious crashes, according to trade unions.

A report published today by the Trade Unions Congress (TUC) accused Network Rail of planning to cut around 2,5000 maintenance jobs as part of a £100m annual spending reduction, leading to the loss of 2,500 jobs.

According to the TUC, cutting expenditure will come at the cost of “safety-critical jobs,” which in turn could lead to an increase in safety-related accidents.

“We all want good transport links for our community, with frequent, safe, reliable and affordable trains,” said TUC’s general secretary Frances O’Grady.

“But if the Network Rail cuts go ahead it will mean the loss of safety-critical jobs and a greater risk of serious accidents like Stonehaven, Potters Bar and Hatfield. Ministers must not risk passenger safety through funding cuts to Network Rail.”

Commenting on the report, a spokesperson for the Network Rail said: “Britain’s railway is the safest major network in Europe, and we’d never make changes that would compromise that hard won achievement.

“The modernisation proposals ideas we’ve put on the table would help our workforce be more flexible enabling us to avoid compulsory job losses. So far our ideas have fallen on deaf ears.”

The TUC warning comes as 40,000 members of union RMT are voting whether to go on strike in what could the biggest industrial action in the history of railways, City A.M. reported.

The RMT cited the planned cuts as the reason behind the ballot, which is set to take place until 24 May.

“Train operating companies have praised our members for being key workers during the pandemic but have refused to keep staff pay in line with inflation and soaring living costs,” said RMT’s general secretary Mick Lynch.

“As a result, thousands of railway workers have seen their living standards plummet and have run out of patience.”

Network Rail’s regional director Tim Shoveller said the industry can’t keep on government funding it needs to cut costs.

“Our railway has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, and even as passenger numbers start to recover, we know travel habits and passenger demand have changed and the industry has to change too,” he said commenting on the RMT’s strike plans.