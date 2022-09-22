Union launches collective grievance against Bolt over holiday pay

The union GMB has launched a collective grievance on behalf of Bolt riders against the ride-sharing company over holiday pay.

The union GMB has launched a collective grievance on behalf of Bolt drivers over holiday pay.

The union said it was seeking to secure “future and past of drivers’ earnings” when it comes to holiday pay, as the UK Supreme Court established an industry standard last year.

“It’s a simple fact that Bolt owes drivers for holiday pay,” said GMB organiser Martin Smith. “The Supreme Court has already ruled on this and other companies have done the right thing.

​​“It’s time for Bolt to stop burying its head in the sand and pay drivers what they are legally owed.”

Bolt is now expected to formulate a formal response.

City A.M. understands that, despite threatening legal action this summer, GMB has now issued the collective grievance first to allow the company the chance to handle the situation internally, without the need for court action.

Collective grievances are in fact considered effective ways to bring a company’s management to the negotiating table.

Uber was forced to pay holiday and pensions to its UK drivers in March 2021 following a verdict by the Supreme Court.

According to a Bolt spokesperson, the two cases are different as Bolt’s independent contract model is different from Uber’s.

“Our extensive driver engagement shows time and again this model is what the vast majority of our drivers want,” they said.

“The Supreme Court ruling related to a competitor’s operating model which is different to our own.”

Uber told City A.M. in June this year that rivals – including Bolt – should follow suit.

“It is high time other operators followed suit, to ensure drivers have access to a pension and all other protections whichever platform they choose to drive on,” Uber said.