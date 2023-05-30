Unilever CFO departs ahead of new CEO’s arrival

Unilever has announced a shake up at the top with both its chief financial officer and chief digital and commercial officer departing their roles just weeks before new CEO Hein Schumacher takes the reins.

Graeme Pitkethly, who headed the consumer goods giant’s finances, is retiring after 21 year at the business.

He will retire from the role in 2024 with Unilever launching a formal internal and external search for his successor.

“As CFO, he has brought great leadership to our company and been instrumental in sharpening our strategy and driving a step-up in our operational performance,” outgoing CEO Alan Jope said.

Conny Braams, chief digital and commercial officer, the Ben and Jerry’s maker will also depart at the end of the summer, with a successor set to announced in “due course”.

Brahms joined the board in 2020 and has held several senior management roles including Executive Vice President (EVP) and EVP Foodsolutions Asia, Africa and Middle East.

Jope added: “I am very grateful for Conny’s excellent leadership of our digital, marketing and commercial agenda over the last four years, and for her impressive contribution to Unilever over three decades. As CDCO she has helped to transform our company into a future-fit, fully digitised organisation.”

The moves will give Schumacher, who joins from a Dutch dairy co-operative, a fresh start as he looks to turn around years of under-performance.