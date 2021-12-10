Unbounded official sponsor of global event at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Blockchain ecosystem Unbounded Network Foundation is to be the main sponsor of a star-studded gathering at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tomorrow.

Unbounded will be hosting a gathering at the Yas Marina Circuit during the F1 race weekend to demonstrate the potential of merging the crypto and NFT world with sports, technology, and entertainment.

The creation of Unbounded Network stemmed from the urge of connecting resources, knowledge, and intelligence beyond any boundaries, the same urge that pushed its founder Jonathan Levi – an early blockchain entrepreneur – to embark on a professional and personal journey of transition from building isolated proprietary systems for banks and other financial institutions to building shared marketplaces with highly collaborative tools.

Since its foundation in 2018, the highly scalable, decentralised, and cross-chain platform helped to connect users, apps, and ecosystems across multiple blockchain networks, even when they reside on different clouds (IBM, Oracle, Microsoft and, recently, through a partnership with Swisscom) and gradually connected multiple blockchains together.

Unbounded created a hybrid model of public and permissioned access control management that enables the best of all worlds blockchain experience, for both users and developers alike.

“Unbounded looked at the world without the bounds and beyond sectorial logic made of crypto silos and watertight compartments,” explained Levi.

“And this vision became stronger and more essential once the global crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic proved the detrimental toll of isolation, siloes and lack of connectivity. There is a better way.”

Around 3.4 billion people were locked down, experiencing tough measures like expensive PCR tests, varying numbers of vaccines, and stressful lifestyle changes, in order to travel again, and to see their loved ones.

“What we have learned from it is that the power of togetherness comes to play at a larger impact when resources are shared and made accessible to everyone, especially on a global scale,” Levi added.

“That is exactly what Unbounded does – every network connected.”

During the ‘Proof of Fusion’ event, Unbounded is going to showcase the upcoming Unbounded Wallet with the integration to MiPasa – the collaborative data science platform as well as to Papillon – the collaborative web-based, cross-chain, development tool.