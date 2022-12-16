Unacceptable: Aviation regulator slams Wizz Air over complaints and refunds

The UK aviation regulator has slammed Wizz Air for its “unacceptable” behaviour when it comes to passengers’ complaints and refunds.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) reported that the low-cost carrier ranked as the worst airline for escalated complaints, with 811 grievances per million UK passengers.

Escalated complaints are complaints taken to alternative dispute resolution schemes or to the CAA by passengers annoyed at airlines’ responses to a grievance.

In comparison, Easyjet has had 245 complaints, while Ryanair and British Airways had 235 and 166 respectively.

“The volume of complaints and claims received by ADR in respect of Wizz Air is far higher than those seen for other airlines,” said Anna Bowles, head of consumer policy & enforcement at the CAA.

The aviation regulator also questioned Wizz’s time to process refund claims.

“We have made it clear to Wizz Air that its behaviour is unacceptable and that we expect overdue complaints and claims to be resolved in advance of Christmas,” Bowles added.

A Wizz Air spokesperson apologised for the inconvenience caused, saying the company had dealt with an “unprecedented number of claims” following this summer’s disruption.

“We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience we have caused our customers and we are working hard to put things right and resolve all outstanding claims as quickly as possible,” they said.