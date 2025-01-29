UK’s last fracking wells to be filled with cement despite dwindling gas stocks

The Cuadrilla hydraulic fracturing site at Preston New Road shale gas exploration site in Lancashire.

The UK’s last fracking wells are set to be closed and filled with cement despite warnings that Britain’s gas stockpiles are dwindling.

In an open letter, the North Sea Transition Authority regulator told the energy firm Cuadrilla to plug the two wells at Preston New Road in Lancashire before decommissioning them by 30th June 2025.

Cuadrilla confirmed on Tuesday evening work to decommission the sites would begin next month.

There has been a moratorium on fracking in England since 2019 due largely to environmental concerns. While the sector had its advocates, some experts maintain that fracking for shale gas in the UK was never going to be viable while.

But in a combative statement, Cuadrilla argued the UK’s gas supply was dwindling. National Gas data shows the UK gas stockpiles are down by around 36 per cent on last year’s level.

“The UK is heavily reliant on natural gas to keep the lights on, to heat our homes and to provide cost effective energy to British industry. That dependence will continue for the next several decades,” Francis Egan, chief executive of Cuadrilla, said.

“Yet nearly two thirds of all the gas we use comes from abroad, including liquefied natural gas from countries like Algeria, Qatar, Egypt and Angola.

“Domestically produced gas is four times cleaner than LNG imports and it’s possible to have a reliable and secure supply, produced here at home.”

Lord Mackinlay, Chair of the Net Zero Scrutiny Group: “Back in 2022, I asked the previous Conservative government not to commit the madness of concreting up a promising and valuable shale gas site.

“Thankfully, they listened, but now Labour appears willing to close off an incredible opportunity to secure homegrown energy supplies. It seems crazy to salt the earth in this needless and reckless way.”