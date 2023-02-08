Ukraine’s president Zelensky to make surprise UK visit TODAY, meet PM Rishi Sunak and address parliament

Ukrainian Presidency, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meet in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on November 19, 2022. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday made a surprise visit to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his first visit to the embattled country since taking office last month.(Photo by Ukrainian Presidency via Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will make his first visit to the UK since the Russian invasion of his country, with Rishi Sunak promising extra military support.

The Prime Minister announced plans to train Ukrainian pilots, paving the way for them eventually being able to fly sophisticated Nato-standard jets, a key request from Mr Zelensky.

Downing Street said the surprise visit would see Mr Zelensky meet the Prime Minister, visit Ukrainian troops and address Parliament.

Mr Sunak said: “President Zelenskyy’s visit to the UK is a testament to his country’s courage, determination and fight, and a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries.

“Since 2014, the UK has provided vital training to Ukrainian forces, allowing them to defend their country, protect their sovereignty and fight for their territory.

“I am proud that today we will expand that training from soldiers to marines and fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future.

“It also underlines our commitment to not just provide military equipment for the short term, but a long-term pledge to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine for years to come.”

It has not been confirmed when he will touch down.

Press Association – David Hughes