Tanks for your friendship: Zelensky and Sunak tour UK military base in Dorset where Ukrainian soldiers train

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet Ukrainian troops being trained to command Challenger 2 tanks at a military facility in Lulworth, Dorset. Picture date: Wednesday February 8, 2023.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and prime minister Rishi Sunak have presented medals to Ukrainian troops training in the UK.

The PM and the Ukrainian wartime leader are visiting Lulworth Camp, in Dorset, where members of the Ukrainian military are being trained to use Challenger 2 tanks.

Zelensky and Sunak disembarked from a helicopter after being flown up from London following Zelensky’s speech in the Houses of Parliament and a visit to Buckingham Palace.

The pair were shown a Challenger 2 tank simulator being used to train Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian president thanked Sunak for his support before presenting medals to some of his troops.

Sunak said: “It is a privilege for us to have all of you here and your courage is inspiring to us and the courage of your families is inspiring to us.

“We will be there until the end and you are victorious.”