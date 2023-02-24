Ukraine: Zelensky pledges push for victory on war anniversary

WAs dawn broke on a day of commemorations and defiance, president Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted that Ukrainians had proven themselves to be “invincible” in what he called “a year of pain, sorrow, faith and unity”.

The president of Ukraine pledged to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians marked the sombre first anniversary of the Russian invasion that changed their lives.

“We know that 2023 will be the year of our victory!” the tweet said.

Ukrainians planned memorials, candle vigils and other remembrances for their tens of thousands of dead — a toll growing all the time as fighting rages in eastern Ukraine in particular.

There were concerns that Russia might unleash another barrage of missiles against Ukraine to pile yet more sadness on the day; but air raid alarms did not sound overnight in the capital, Kyiv, and dawn broke quietly.

Still, the government recommended that schools move classes online and office employees were asked to work from home.

Tributes to Ukraine’s resilience flowed from overseas. The Eiffel Tower in Paris was among monuments illuminated in Ukraine’s colours — yellow and blue.Show less

Britain has imposed an export ban on every piece of equipment Russia has been found using on the battlefield in Ukraine, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has announced.

UK sanctions Russian equipment

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said the internationally co-ordinated package of sanctions includes aircraft parts, radio equipment and electronic components that can be used by the Russian military industrial complex.

The UK is also sanctioning senior executives at the Russian state-owned nuclear power company Rosatom, as well as bosses at Russia’s two largest defence companies and four banks.

Mr Cleverly said: “Ukrainians are turning the tide on Russia but they cannot do it alone. That is why we must do more to help Ukraine win.”“Today we are sanctioning the elites who run Putin’s key industries and committing to prohibit the export to Russia of every item Russia has been found using on the battlefield.”

Press Association and agencies