Ukraine: Boris Johnson to call Putin and visit Eastern Europe

Johnson is expected to visit Eastern Europe as part of the UK’s diplomatic efforts to solve the Ukrainian crisis.(Photo credit should read Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to call Russian President Vladimir Putin in the next days, visiting Eastern Europe as part of the UK’s diplomatic efforts to solve the Ukrainian crisis.

Downing Street said Johnson will focus on Russia’s need to “engage diplomatically”, reiterating “the need for Russia to step back,” the BBC reported.

In addition to the Prime Minister, foreign secretary Lizz Truss is expected to visit Moscow in the next two weeks, according to the Russian embassy in London.

“Foreign minister Lavrov: We will welcome UK foreign secretary Lizz Truss in Moscow within two weeks. Date has been agreed,” the embassy tweeted last night.

The Foreign Office is also set to announce on Monday a strengthening of sanctions to better target Russian interests, the BBC added.

In the last week, the UK has called on Europe to do more, with defence secretary Ben Wallace calling for a “stronger signal” from Germany, City A.M. reported.

Wallace, who has been on a European tour to help strengthen Nato’s response to the crisis, has urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to condemn Putin’s actions by cancelling the Nord stream 2 gas pipeline.

“What we want from Germany, as the biggest economy in Europe, is a stronger signal on sanctions,” Wallace said. “Nord Stream 2 is a genuine piece of leverage we should use for the greater benefit of all of Europe.”