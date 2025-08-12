UK workers feel uncomfortable being managed by AI

While 75 per cent of UK employees are comfortable working alongside AI agents, only 27 per cent are comfortable being managed by one (Image generated with AI)

Less than a third of UK workers are comfortable being managed by an AI Agent, according to new research shared exclusively with City AM.

New research from Workday found that more than three-quarters of UK organisations are moving to implement AI Agents in everyday management functions, with 40 per cent actively rolling out AI agents, 25 per cent in early production, and 13 per cent preparing to scale. Only one per cent report no plans to deploy them.

Capgemini estimates that fully scaled adopters could achieve $382m (£300m) in benefits over the next three years, compared with $76m for lower-scale adopters.

Globally, AI agents could deliver $450bn in value by 2028 through revenue gains and cost savings.

AI adoption outpacing trust

While 75 per cent of UK employees are comfortable working alongside AI agents, only 27 per cent are comfortable being managed by one, below the global average of 30 per cent.

Confidence drops further for sensitive decisions, with 32 per cent reportedly feeling comfortable with AI making critical financial calls, and fewer than one in five willing to accept AI operating in the background without their knowledge.

Just 47 per cent view AI agents as “true members of the workforce”.

Despite this, UK organisations report high expectations for performance gains.

Ninety-one per cent believe AI agents will improve employee growth and development, 78 per cent expect better work-life balance, and 79 per cent anticipate higher job satisfaction.

More than half forecast a return on investment within 12 months.

Barriers remain, with four in five organisations globally lacking mature AI systems and fewer than one in five reporting high data readiness.

Ethical concerns – including bias, privacy and accountability – are cited by 43 per cent of UK respondents as a key challenge.

Capgemini chief tech officer Franck Greverie said: “Central to this transformation is the need to build trust in AI by ensuring it is developed responsibly, with ethics and safety baked in from the outset”.

Early use cases show AI agents supporting HR functions such as forecasting and planning (88 per cent), scheduling (76 per cent) and time tracking (74 per cent).

Meanwhile, in finance, 77 per cent believe they could help address talent shortages.

Microsoft’s report found that the highest-performing organisations have a defined AI strategy, enabling them to integrate AI agents to reduce repetitive tasks and focus employees on higher-value work.

Yet, only 46 per cent of UK leaders report having such a strategy in place.