Severe weather warnings are in place across northern England signifying a “danger to life” as a result of rising river levels.

Parts of northern England and the midlands had a month’s worth of rain fall in 24 hours on Thursday and overnight.

There are five severe warnings in place along the River Don in Doncaster at Barnby Dun, Kirk Bramwith, Kirk Sandall, South Bramwith and Willow Bridge Caravan Site.

Dozens of people have been forced to evacuate their homes, while others were trapped overnight at a shopping centre in Sheffield.

There are also more than 100 flood warnings in place, with the majority in Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire.

Transport has also been heavily affected with motorists and rail users urged to check traffic issues before travelling.

Floods hit Rotherham (Getty images)

Severe weather warnings in Doncaster due to flooding (Getty images)

Workers inspect flooded rail tracks at Rotherham train station (Getty images)

A member of the Fire and rescue service wades through flood water (Getty images)

Abandoned cars are pictured in a flooded car park in Rotherham (Getty images)

The Environment Agency has urged people to stay away from swollen rivers, with the latest recording showing River Don had risen to 6.3m, well above the average deviation of 0.2m to 3.6m.

The highest rainfall recorded was at Swineshaw in the Peak District, which had 4.4in fall in 24 hours, while Sheffield saw 3.4in during the same period.

The average monthly rainfall in Yorkshire for November is around 3.5in.

Both Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn took to Twitter to express their concern and thank emergency services.

“Awful to see the terrible flooding across the North of England. Thank you to the emergency staff & volunteers helping families through this difficult time,” Johnson tweeted.

Meanwhile, Corbyn said: “My thoughts are with all those affected by the floods in Sheffield, Rotherham and across the region.

“Thank you to the emergency services, council workers, the Environment Agency and volunteers who are working to help those whose homes have been flooded and those stranded.”