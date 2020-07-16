UK unemployment: 650,000 Brits lose jobs in lockdown

Around 650,000 people lost their jobs in the UK between March and June, official figures have showed, as the UK labour market “weakened markedly” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Job losses led to a 0.3 per cent drop in total pay in May compared to a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. That is a 1.3 per cent drop when taking inflation into account.

Nonetheless, the UK unemployment rate beat expectations and stayed at 3.9 per cent in the March to May period, the same as the previous three months. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said it did not rise because although more people are out of work they are not currently looking for a job.

And the pace of the decline in the labour market slowed in June, with the bulk of the job losses in the earlier months of March to May. The figures do not take into account the slew of recent jobs losses at firms like Boots and HSBC, however.

Yet Mike Brewer, chief economist at the Resolution Foundation think tank, said: “Our official data is failing to show the true extent of this jobs crisis.” The UK’s budget watchdog this week predicted job losses in the millions by the end of the year.

The UK unemployment data came two days after figures showed that the economy grew just 1.8 per cent in May after April’s crash of 20.3 per cent. That was well below the 5.5 per cent growth analysts were expecting.

Economists predict a wave of unemployment as the government’s job retention scheme is gradually wound down by October. The scheme pays the wages of workers who may otherwise be laid off and supports more than 9m jobs.

Job vacancies plunge as UK unemployment flatlines

Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled a £30bn stimulus plan to protect jobs in the autumn last week. But James Reed, chairman of recruitment firm Reed, said that even with the support measures “the labour market is on a knife edge” and “the risk of mass unemployment remains high”.

Job vacancies in the April to June period were at their lowest level since similar records began in 2001, the ONS said. This shows the extent to which hiring has dried up during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tax and survey data showed that the number of new starters has fallen dramatically.

“As the pandemic took hold, the labour market weakened markedly,” said ONS deputy national statistician Jonathan Athow. “But that rate of decline slowed into June, though this is before recent reports of job losses.”

“The labour force survey is showing only a small fall in employment, but shows a large number of people who report working no hours and getting no pay.”

Yesterday, data showed that inflation picked up to 0.6 per cent in June year on year from 0.5 per cent in May. It was driven in large part by people buying computer games in lockdown.