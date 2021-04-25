UK to send vital medical equipment to India to fight Covid surge

The UK will send 600 pieces of medical equipment to India to help the country fight its growing surge in Covid cases.

Packages of ventilators and oxygen concentrator devices will begin to arrive in India on Tuesday.

Read more: UK puts India on travel ‘red list’ after surge in Covid cases

India has suffered an explosion in Covid cases in recent weeks, with daily cases hitting 350,000 today and hospitals reporting widespread oxygen shortages.

In a statement released today, Boris Johnson said: “We stand side by side with India as a friend and partner during what is a deeply concerning time in the fight against COVID-19.

“Vital medical equipment, including hundreds of oxygen concentrators and ventilators, is now on its way from the UK to India to support efforts to prevent the tragic loss of life from this terrible virus.

“We will continue to work closely with the Indian government during this difficult time and I’m determined to make sure that the UK does everything it can to support the international community in the global fight against pandemic.”

India now has more than 186,000 confirmed Covid-19 deaths, with this number set to rise higher as daily death tolls approach the 3,000 mark.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has faced widespread criticism for refusing to implement a lockdown, despite breaking records for daily coronavirus cases.

The Prime Minister is still even holding large scale events as he campaigns for upcoming regional elections.

Read more: Prevalence of Covid-19 in UK drops sharply for second straight week

Speaking during a radio address yesterday, Modi said: “Our spirits were high after successfully dealing with the first wave.

“But this storm has shaken the nation.”