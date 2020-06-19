UK to relax quarantine rules for some countries in July

The government is planning on relaxing its quarantine rules for travellers coming to the UK from some countries in early July.

The BBC reported that the government is hoping to make an announcement on 29 June that it has secured “travel corridors” with a number of countries.

Read more: British Airways, Ryanair and Easyjet launch quarantine legal action

Discussions are currently still continuing between UK officials and their counterparts in EU countries including Portugal.

The announcement is set for the day when the government had previously said the current quarantine rules would first be reviewed.

Under the current regulations, all incoming passengers to England from abroad have to quarantine for 14 days.

The measures have been widely unpopular with businesses and politicians alike, with a group of the UK’s largest airlines launching legal action against them.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

Earlier this month it was reported that a group of hospitality firms had been assured by authorities that so-called “air bridges” to low-risk countries would be in place by the end of the month.

A travel corridor would mean that people travelling in both directions between the UK and another country would not have to quarantine on arrival.

It is understood that the blanket rules will remain in place for most countries through the summer.

Read more: European business networks join calls to quash quarantine plan

Meanwhile, a source from the Spanish foreign ministry has told Reuters that a decision on an air bridge with the UK is expected before Sunday.

“”Spain is willing to be open to the United Kingdom, we are in talks with them about their quarantine. We are in a position to open (our borders to UK tourists) without a quarantine”, the source said.

More to follow.