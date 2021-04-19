The UK is set to announce a hike in its pledged fossil fuel emission cuts in a year that ends with its hosting of the COP26 climate summit.

Boris Johnson will in the coming days announce a new commitment to cutting emissions by 78 per cent by 2035 compared to 1990 levels, up from 68 per cent in 2030, the FT reported.

Such a commitment would further strengthen the UK’s credentials as a leader in the transition to a carbon neutral economy. Its current pledges already leave it among the most ambitious economies.

It would also bring it in line with the recommendations presented by the Committee on Climate Change (CCC) in its sixth carbon budget in December.

The announcement will come ahead of a major climate summit which is set to be hosted by US President Joe Biden on Thursday.

It is expected that the US will announce an emissions reduction target in line with the UK’s, the FT reported.

Among the sectors to be targeted under the new plans are international aviation and shipping, which make up a combined 10 per cent of UK emissions, according to the CCC.

However, to be successful in hitting its goal – and the longer-term 2050 net zero target – the UK will also have to commit to a wholesale overhaul of its energy networks and see a shift in consumer habits.

City A.M. has contacted the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) for comment.

Over the weekend, the US and China issued a statement saying that they would work together to combat climate change.

“The United States and China are committed to cooperating with each other and with other countries to tackle the climate crisis, which must be addressed with the seriousness and urgency that it demands,” it said.