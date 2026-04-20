CURA and TITAN Group: Innovation Partnership for the Validation of Low-carbon Cement Technology

CURA Climate Inc. (CURA), a Canadian climate-technology company developing electrochemical solutions to decarbonize cement production, and TITAN Group (TITAN) (Brussels:TITC), a leading international provider of building and infrastructure materials and solutions, today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Under the agreement, CURA and TITAN will collaborate to evaluate CURA’s electrochemical limestone-splitting technology for the production of low-carbon cement and lime. The partnership will begin with laboratory testing and validation of CURA-produced materials, followed by technical and commercial assessments aimed at exploring potential pilot deployment within TITAN’s operations.

CURA’s technology uses electricity and a proprietary redox mediator platform known as CURALYTE to split limestone into high-purity calcium hydroxide and a concentrated stream of CO₂. By separating CO₂ from limestone upstream of the kiln using electricity, CURA’s technology aims to redesign the cement process for a low-carbon future. The process aims to reduce cement process emissions by 85% compared with conventional clinker production while enabling compatibility with existing cement manufacturing infrastructure.

“Decarbonizing cement requires technologies that can integrate with existing infrastructure while dramatically reducing emissions,” said Erin Bobicki, CEO of CURA. “TITAN has been a global leader in sustainable building materials, and this partnership is an exciting step toward validating our technology with one of the world’s most forward-thinking cement producers.”

“TITAN Group continuously evaluates breakthrough technologies that can transform our industry, accelerating the decarbonization of cement production,” said Elli Argyrou, Head of Ventures & Partnerships at TITAN Group. “We look forward to testing CURA’s electrochemical approach and exploring how it could complement our already strong pathway to net-zero cement.”

The partnership in question reflects the two parties’ shared commitment to driving innovation and advancing technologies that promote sustainable construction. For CURA, the collaboration represents a major step forward in its strategy to validate its technology with leading producers and to accelerate the commercialization of electrified cement manufacturing. For TITAN, it underpins the Group’s efforts to accelerate and scale up new, pioneering technologies and to deliver high-performance, low-carbon materials, also in line with its “TITAN Forward 2029” strategic growth plan.

About CURA

CURA is a Canadian climatetech company developing electrochemical solutions to reduce CO₂ emissions from cement production. Its CURALYTETM-powered electrolyzer cuts emissions by up to 85% while lowering energy use and cost. Designed as a retrofit-ready solution, CURA’s technology integrates with existing feedstocks, infrastructure, and operations. The company’s founders are seasoned climatetech leaders, with experience in scaling technologies to reduce the CO₂ emissions of industrial operations. CURA works with partners globally to accelerate the decarbonization of the cement industry. Learn more at curaclimate.com.

Media contact: Megan Verchere, Director of Communications, megan@curaclimate.com

About TITAN Group

TITAN Group is a Belgium-registered company and a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the developed markets, the Group employs more than 6,000 people and serves customers in over 25 markets, on four continents. It holds prominent positions in the United States, Europe – including Greece, the Balkans, the United Kingdom, Italy, and France – and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has joint ventures in Brazil and India. With more than 120 years of history, TITAN has always fostered a family-and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. The Group’s commitment to responsible growth is reflected in its net-zero ambition for 2050, its CO₂ reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and its continued inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series. The Group is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris, and the Athens Exchange, and its US business is listed on the NYSE. For more information, visit our website at www.titanmaterials.com.

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