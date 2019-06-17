UK tech firm Unily secures $68m investment

Unily, which counts McDonald’s, British Airways and Mars among its clients, intends to use the investment to “capture market share from more established providers”. Read more: Tech jobs in London rise by almost two thirds
The British tech firm is targeting international growth and will also continue to invest in artificial intelligence.
Unily co-founder Will Saville said: “This investment will provide Unily with the potential to disrupt the global digital experiences marketplace at greater pace and with broader reach than ever before.
“We have invested in and developed a platform already used and recognised by global brands as providing answers to some of the toughest questions for nulti-nationals around productivity, employee engagement and organisational culture.
Todd MacLean, Silversmith Capital Partners managing partner, added "Our business model is pretty simple, we partner with exceptional entrepreneurs in important markets and support them however we can to help realise their long-term vision".
Unily was founded in 2005 and employs 120 people across the UK, US and Asia.