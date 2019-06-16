Sunday 16 June 2019 10:30 pm
Tech jobs in London rise by almost two thirds
Jobs in London’s blossoming tech sector have risen by 60 per cent since 2010, as the number of roles in the capital reach 533,000. Figures from the Office for National Statistics revealed there have been 1,000 more tech sector jobs created on average every week in the last five years. Read more: Surge in demand for UK tech visas as digital sector draws in top talent There has also been a 14 per cent overall increase in the number of science jobs, according to the Department for Work and Pensions.
“London’s tech sector is booming and these stats show people pursuing a career in the capital’s tech sector have never been better placed,” said employment minister Alok Sharma.
The figures coincide with a joint-record for UK employment at 76.1 per cent as wage growth outstripped inflation for the 15th consecutive month, and women in employment reached a record high.
Other regions across the country also benefitted from the UK’s tech sector boom. Wales reported the sharpest rise in tech jobs at 83 per cent since 2010, while the north west increased its number of roles by more than 65 per cent.
Sharma added: “These figures are also evidence of the clear demand for skills programmes such as the government’s National Retraining Scheme, to ensure people have the skills they need to pursue these jobs and safeguard their careers for the future.”
