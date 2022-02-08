UK swerves away from EU car safety rules following Brexit

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The government has said it could use its new Brexit “freedoms” to avoid complying with EU car safety rules.

Following Brexit, the UK no longer needs to follow the General Safety Regulations, which include higher standards for cars and lorries to make them less deadly for pedestrians.

The UK agreed to be follow the regulations whilst still in the EU, but did not fully phase them in.

The new requirements included building buses and lorries with better lines of sight and requiring cars and vans to have advanced emergency braking systems, as well as comprehensive crash tests.

According to reports from The Independent, ministers have said they could “capitalise on our regulatory freedoms” and decide not to implement the safety measures after all.

Trudy Harrison has said that no decision had been made on whether to go ahead with the regulations.

However, some road safety campaigners have called for the UK to still enforce the rules, whilst Brexiteers applaud the move away from Union red tape.