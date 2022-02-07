UK and South Korea lay groundwork for renewed post-Brexit trade deal

Anne-Marie Trevelyan is aiming to begin trade negotiations with South Korea later this year in a bid to expand on the terms that were rolled over from the EU’s trade deal.

International trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has today hosted her South Korean counterpart as the UK looks to enhance its post-Brexit trade deal with the East Asian country.

She met with the South Korean trade minister Yeo Han-koo in London today, with the pair agreeing to broker an agreement that goes “even further in areas like technology and services”.

“This is our Indo-Pacific tilt in action – strengthening ties with one of the largest economies in the world,” Trevelyan said.

The UK has signed close to 100 free trade deals post-Brexit, however the vast majority of them are rollover deals that are on the same terms as the EU has.

Boris Johnson’s government is now looking to revamp a series of these rollover deals, including ones signed with Mexico and Canada.