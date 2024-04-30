UK sporting bodies join forces to call for action over dirty waters

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 30: Matt Edge of Cambridge University Boat Club celebrates victory with teammates after the Men’s Boat Race during The Gemini Boat Race 2024 on March 30, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Seven UK sporting bodies have joined forces to protect the waters they rely on and campaign for “healthy and nature-rich blue spaces.”

The Angling Trust, British Rowing, British Triathlon, GB Outrigger, Paddle UK, Royal Yachting Association (RYA) and Swim England have formed the Clean Water Alliance in response to concerns over sewage pollution in rivers and local waters.

It comes as the sporting bodies, who represent over 450,000 members, look to further calls for cleaner spaces in which to practise sport.

The Alliance says its aim is “to achieve healthy and nature-rich blue spaces across the UK for everyone to enjoy and to protect those they represent and the natural world in which they participate”.

Not good enough

British Triathlon chief executive Ruth Daniels said: “For too long not enough has been done and we want to see real change to promote and protect clean open water here in the UK.”

British Rowing chief executive Alastair Marks added: “With this new partnership, we hope to embody the dedication of our athletes and strive towards cleaning, protecting and preserving the blue spaces on which our sports rely.”

Sara Sutcliffe, chief of the RYA, said: “Definitely we’ve got to beat [the drum] louder. If we were hearing the right noises, we wouldn’t have had to come together in the way we have.”

A spokesperson for water companies representative Water UK said: “We agree everyone should be able to enjoy our rivers and seas.

“The quality of our bathing waters has transformed, with seven times as many beaches classed as ‘excellent’ since the 1990s.

“However, sewage spill levels remain unacceptable so water companies in England have proposed £10bn to reduce spills by nearly 40 per cent by 2030.”

The government has insisted it is taking action to ban water bosses’ bonuses when illegal breaches of the spillage rules occur.

It comes after current London mayor Sadiq Khan promised to make the River Thames swimmable within the next 10 years.

And last month some participants in the annual Boat Races reported illness after coming into contact with the River Thames.