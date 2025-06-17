UK Science Minister calls for stronger US-UK health tech alliance

Vallance calls for US-UK health tech collaboration

UK science minister Lord Patrick Vallance has urged the US and UK to deepen ties across the health tech and life sciences sectors, calling the move a “unique opportunity” to unlock economic growth and medical innovation on both sides of the Atlantic.

Speaking at the BIO 2025 global biotech conference in Boston, Vallance told delegates that stronger collaboration between the UK’s health data and academic base and America’s technological innovation engine could accelerate breakthroughs in disease treatment and diagnostics, while supporting thousands of high-skilled jobs.

“New technologies are offering the hope of treatments and cures for diseases long thought incurable, and are the foundations upon which new businesses, jobs, and even entire industries are built”, he said.

“Let’s seize this moment together, so both our countries can be healthier, and more prosperous”.

Sectoral priority

Vallance described life sciences as one of the UK government’s core growth sectors – both economically and strategically – highlighting the recently announced £520m for life sciences manufacturing and a broader R&D uplift included in last week’s Spending Review.

The review, delivered by Rachel Reeves, pledged to raise UK research and innovation funding from £20.4bn to £22.6bn annually by 2029-30.

The long-term investment pledges to support new treatments, AI breakthroughs and high-growth tech sectors as part of a wider industrial strategy expected later this month.

“Britain is the home of science and technology”, Reeves said last week. “Through the plan for change, we are investing in Britain’s renewal to create jobs, protect our security against foreign threats, and make working families better off”.

Read more Spending Review: Reeves piles billions into tech as firms cool on UK

Businesses back data UK-US collaboration

Vallance’s call for a tighter UK-US life science relationship was welcomed by the private sector. Nick Portch, senior director at Equinix, said greater cross-border collaboration, particularly around data sharing, was vital to maximising the impact of R&D budgets and accelerating innovation.

“Life sciences R&S is heavily reliant on data analysis and insights, and one way to stretch budgets further and multiply the impact of research results is to collaborate and combine insights”, said Portch.

“Given the sensitivity and confidentiality of the data within the life sciences sector, it is no surprise that some companies are cautious about data sharing. However, secure collaboration is possible today using co-location data centres that ensure full regulatory and confidentiality compliance”.

He added that such collaboration could unlock “more impactful medical treatments, faster partner-enabled outcomes, and more accurate diagnostic tests”.

Vallance’s remarks come as global competition in AI, biotech and pharmaceutical innovation continues to intensify.

The UK’s life sciences sector, valued at over £94bn, is seen by policymakers as a key lever in achieving the government’s wider goals of increasing productivity, boosting health outcomes, and cementing the UK’s role as a science superpower.

Vallance concluded that the “special relationship” between the UK and US should now be expanded to tackle health.

“Science is always stronger when we work with others”, he said. “Working together with the UK’s greatest ally, the US is one of the prime examples of this”.