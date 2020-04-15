UK retail sales suffer worst fall in 25 years due to lockdown

UK retail sales suffered the worst decline on record last month due to the coronavirus lockdown, however food and online sales jumped as Brits stayed at home.

Total UK retail sales decreased 4.3 per cent in March, against a drop of 1.8 per cent in 2019, which is the worst fall in 25 years, following the closure of non-essential stores.

In the first three weeks of the month UK retail sales were up 12 per cent, but declined 27 per cent in the two weeks to 4 April after the government ordered all non-essential retailers to shut.

In the three months to March in-store UK retail sales of non-food items plunged 13 per cent on a total and like-for-like basis due to the lockdown.

However, food sales increased 4.9 per cent on a like-for-like basis, higher than the 12-month average growth of 2.4 per cent, due to a surge in stockpiling.

The British Retail Consortium said food retail sales spiked at the beginning of the month, but dropped following lockdown.

Online non-food sales increased by 18.8 per cent during the month, compared to 2.5 per cent last year, as consumers shopped online to adhere to social distancing rules.

The non-food online penetration rate increased from 29.3 per cent in March last year, to 43.5 per cent last month.

Some retailers, such as Next and Quiz, have resumed online operations after closing their warehouses last month over safety concerns in order to drive revenue despite the closure of physical stores.

“The crisis continues; the retail industry is at the epicentre and the tremors will be felt for a long while yet,” said BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson.

“Many physical non-food retailers have been forced to shut down entirely or to limit themselves to online only to protect customers and staff.

“Consequently, hundreds of thousands of jobs at are risk within these companies and their supply chains.

“At the same time, supermarkets brace themselves for lower sales, while still spending huge sums on protective measures, donating to food banks and hiring tens of thousands of temporary staff.”