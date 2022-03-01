UK releases additional £80m aid to Ukraine

The UK announced the latest round of financial aid to Ukraine. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

The UK Government has released an additional £80m in aid to Ukraine, bringing Britain’s total humanitarian package to £120m.

The funding comes after the UK announced in early February a £100m economic package to bolster the Ukrainian economy and reduce its reliance on Russian gas, adding £40m last weekend to help aid agencies respond to the humanitarian crisis.

“With every hour, the passionate desire of the people of Ukraine to defend their country has become more apparent and millions of people around the world have been stirred and moved by their courage,” said Prime Minister Boris Johnson today.

“We as the international community have a responsibility to do everything we can to help the Ukrainians.”

Johnson today accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of targeting children, City A.M. reported.

“I’m more convinced than ever as this hideous conflict progresses that Putin will fail,” Johnson said after a meeting with Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki, adding that Moscow could be tried for war crimes over their use of “illegal weapons.”