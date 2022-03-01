Johnson accuses Putin of ‘indiscriminately killing children’ as Russia accused of war crimes

Ukrainian officials suspect the targets – including schools and residential tower blocks – were hit with cluster bombs, which are illegal under international law.

Boris Johnson has accused Vladimir Putin of indiscriminately “sending missiles into tower blocks to kill children” as evidence of widespread Russian war crimes against Ukrainians begins to mount.

The Prime Minister today said after a meeting with Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki that “I’m more convinced than ever as this hideous conflict progresses that Putin will fail” and that those involved in the Ukrainian invasion could be tried for war crimes for their use of “illegal weapons”.

Dozens of people were reported dead or wounded yesterday after extensive Russian artillery fire on civilian targets in Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv.

Shocking footage was also posted on social media of a Russian missile striking Kharkiv’s regional government building.

The International Criminal Court in The Hague has now launched an investigation, after saying there is widespread evidence Putin is committing war crimes in his invasion of Ukraine.

Johnson said he was appalled at the “barbaric and indiscriminate tactics against innocent civilians, to bomb tower blocks, to send missiles into tower blocks to kill children as we’re seeing in increasing numbers”.

“In this grim war … [Putin] has fatally underestimated two things,” Johnson said.

“The passionate desire for the Ukrainian people to defend and protect their own country. Their belief in their doing everything to defend themselves and I pay tribute by the way to the leadership and courage that is being shown by Volodomyr Zelensky.

“I think that Vladimir Putin has also underestimated the unity and the resolve of the West and of the rest of the world. We will keep up the economic pressure, it is probably one of the most powerful packages of sanctions advanced against any country in the last few decades.”

International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan yesterday said: “I am satisfied that there is a reasonable basis to believe that both alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in Ukraine in relation to the events already assessed during the preliminary examination by the Office.

“Given the expansion of the conflict in recent days, it is my intention that this investigation will also encompass any new alleged crimes falling within the jurisdiction of my Office that are committed by any party to the conflict on any part of the territory of Ukraine.

The UK pledged more military aid to the Ukrainian army yesterday, with several EU countries also pledging more aid in the form of 25 aircraft.

Vadym Prystaiko, Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK, today said that 100,000 people have joined the Ukrainian army in the past week.

He said that there are “some issues with equipping and arming” everyone, but “we will cover it”.

Ukrainian forces are still repelling Russian attempts to take major cities and frustrating Putin’s hopes of a quick takeover of his neighbour.

However, Mariupol was yesterday encircled by Russian troops as they intensified attacks on the South-East port city.

Russian ground troops have yet to reach the capital of Kyiv, however US satellite images show a 30 to 40-mile convoy of tanks and military vehicles are around 30 miles away from the city.