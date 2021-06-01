UK records zero Covid deaths for the first time since last March

For the first time since Covid-19 gripped the nation last March, in the last 24 hours Zero Covid-19 deaths were recorded within 28 days of a positive test, according to the latest government figures.

At the same time, there were another 3,165 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, up from 2,493 one week ago.

Read more: Number 10 indicates England still on track for 21 June shedding of Covid restrictions

Meanwhile some 39.4 million people in the UK have now had a first dose of a Covid vaccine, while 25.7 million have had two doses.

The news of zero Covid deaths will be widely welcomed ahead of June 21, a date seen as an end to all Covid restrictions in England.

Read more: Vietnam identifies new hybrid of Indian and Kent Covid-19 variant

However, so-called ‘freedom day’ could be in jeopardy, as the more infectious variant first found in India is causing cases to rise again across the country.

Some senior scientists have reportedly said England could be seeing the beginning of a third wave of the virus.

The country is now racing against the virus to get as many people vaccinated, and therefore protected against coronavirus, as possible.

Currently only those aged over 30 in England are being invited to book their first vaccine.

Read more: MPs urge government to donate half of incoming vaccines to Covax scheme