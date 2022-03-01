UK private schools told not to accept fee payments from Russia

The group that represents Britain’s private schools has told its members not to take fees from Russia.

The Independent Schools Council (ISC), a lobby group that acts on behalf of more than 1,300 private schools, warned its members that they may be face legal issues if they accept payments from any individual or entity that has been sanctioned by the UK government.

ISC chief executive Julie Robinson said: “Sanctions currently imposed on individuals and Russian banks mean schools must not accept payments of fees from these sources.”

The comments come after the UK government sanctioned five Russian banks and more than 100 Russian individuals, after ruling that Russian nationals will be banned from holding sums of more than £50,000 in any UK bank account.

The sanctions mean that many Russian parents may find themselves unable to pay tuition fees, which in some cases now cost more than £50,000 a year.

There were 2,327 Russian students studying at the UK’s private schools in 2021, according to figures from the ISC.

The UK’s top private schools have become increasingly reliant on foreign students in recent decades.

The group, which represents some of Britain’s most prestigious schools including UK prime minister Boris Johnson’s school, Eton College, said its members should be “on high alert” over any suspicious payments, as it said schools should report anything suspicious to the authorities.