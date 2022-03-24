Total value of Russian-linked assets frozen by the UK at £500bn

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

The value of UK assets seized from individuals and organisations with links to Russia now stands at £500bn.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss made the announcement on Thursday, as 65 more targets for asset freezes were hit by the UK government.

Among the key individuals and firms hit by the latest round of sanctions, are the largest of the private banks in Russia, Alfa-Bank), Alrosa, the world’s largest diamond mining company, Eugene Markovich Shvidler, a billionaire businessman with close links to Roman Abramovich and Oleg Tinkov, founder of Tinkoff Bank.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “These oligarchs, businesses and hired thugs are complicit in the murder of innocent civilians and it is right that they pay the price.

“Putin should be under no illusions – we are united with our allies and will keep tightening the screw on the Russian economy to help ensure he fails in Ukraine. There will be no let-up.

She added that the latest round “will bring the total global asset value of the banks the UK has sanctioned since the invasion to £500 billion and the net worth of the oligarchs and family members in excess of £150 billion.