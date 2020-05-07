UK lockdown: Online sales soar 109 per cent to record high

Online sales soared to a record high in April after high street stores shut their doors during the UK’s coronavirus lockdown.

Non-store sales surged 109.6 per cent last month, the strongest result since records began 10 years ago, after all non-essential physical stores closed.

However, overall retail sales plunged 29.6 per cent during the month due to the impact of the lockdown.

Almost a third of discretionary spend was wiped out in April , according to the latest retail sales tracker by professional services firm BDO.

Total like-for-like sales in the lifestyle retail sector fell 40.1 per cent in April – a historic fall for the category and the third consecutive month of negative sales.

Fashion sales plummeted 31.4 per cent, the second double digit decline for two consecutive months, as housebound shoppers spent less on new clothes.

Meanwhile, homeware sales were down 23.9 per cent during the month.

BDO head of retail and wholesale Sophie Michael said retailers should prepare for the coronavirus pandemic to have a lasting effect on consumer behaviour, even after shops are allowed to reopen.

“Faced with a drop in consumer confidence, worsening job security, and lower spending in the economy, retailers will have to adapt their business models and strategies for the ‘new norm’,” she said.

“These results reveal that almost a third of discretionary spend was wiped out in April. With such a significant amount of spend removed, retailers will be focusing on preserving cash, engaging their customers through online channels, and building operational efficiency.

“While the government has offered unprecedented short-term support, retailers need visibility and certainty of aid beyond June in order to plan for the longer term and re-build confidence among consumers.”