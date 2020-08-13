UK job vacancies see biggest weekly rise in 2020

The number of online job adverts has risen according to new data, despite an increasing number of people being made redundant across the UK.

The total volume of online job adverts saw its biggest weekly increase in 2020 between 31 July and 7 August, data from the Office of National Statistics has revealed.

Job adverts rose from 53 per cent of its 2019 average to 62 per cent.

The transport, logistics and warehousing categories saw the largest increase in vacancies, rising to 117 per cent of the 2019 average to show increased demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Facilities and maintenance saw the next biggest rise and stands at 136 per cent of the 2019 average, although some roles may be affected by seasonal variations.

Media, arts and culture suffered the biggest decrease in vacancies and was just 41 per cent of the its average last year.

However, the recent rise in vacancies should be met with caution, those in recruitment have warned.

Independent headhunter Jonathan Planner said figures “should be taken with a gargantuan pinch of salt”.

“Pretty much all of my clients have shut up shop until next year so the increase in the number of online job ads is an enigma,” commented Planner.

“I can only think that some employers are having to hire additional junior staff as people who have been working for them over the summer start heading off to university.”

Meanwhile, director of GlosJobs.co.uk, Belinda Wilson, suggested that employers are recruiting for roles with “different skillsets in a post-pandemic world”.

“Many employers are making roles redundant and telling people they won’t be returning from furlough, but at the same time are using recruiters to fill newly created roles,” she said.

“We are seeing systemic changes in the jobs market. Covid-19 has changed the way businesses operate irreversibly and while many people will lose their jobs, others could find their skills are suddenly more relevant to employers and that they are in demand.”