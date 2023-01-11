UK-Japan relations ‘stronger than ever’ as nations pen new defence agreement

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 25: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak makes a statement after taking office outside Number 10 in Downing Street on October 25, 2022 in London, England. Rishi Sunak will take office as the UK’s 57th Prime Minister today after he was appointed as Conservative leader yesterday. He was the only candidate to garner 100-plus votes from Conservative MPs in the contest for the top job. He said his aim was to unite his party and the country. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The UK and Japan today signed a new defence agreement with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saying that relations between the two nations are “stronger than ever.”

Sunak signed the deal alongside Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Tower of London this evening.

The Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) allows both nations to deploy military forces in each other’s country.

Described by the government as a “landmark” agreement, the UK is the first European country to have a RAA with Japan, which was agreed in principle last May.

“This Reciprocal Access Agreement is hugely significant for both our nations,” Sunak said in a statement, adding that “it cements our commitment to the Indo-Pacific”.

“In this increasingly competitive world, it is more important than ever that democratic societies continue to stand shoulder to shoulder as we navigate the unprecedented global challenges of our time.”

The move reflects the UK foreign policy tilt towards strengthening Indo-Pacific security in the face of increasing Chinese military aggression.

Whilst at the Tower of London, Sunak and Kishida visited Japanese armour gifted to King James VI and I in 1613 to commemorate the first ever trade agreement between England and Japan.

This is not the only recent partnership established between the UK and Japan.

In December, the two nations joined forces with Italy in the Global Combat Air Programme which aims to develop a new fleet of combat air fighter jets. A new UK-Japan digital partnership was also launched last month.