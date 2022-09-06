UK insurer Phoenix Group undergoes executive reshuffle

UK Insurer Phoenix Group has hired the Bank of Ireland’s chief operating officer Jackie Noakes as its new chief transformation officer as part of a wider boardroom reshuffle.

Prior to this, Noakes held senior roles at both Legal & General and American Express.

Andy Briggs, Phoenix Group chief executive officer, said he was confident that Noakes’ skills “will further strengthen our ability to achieve the goals we have set for the business.”

The FTSE 100 firm has also promoted Bríd Meaney to Heritage chief executive officer, after Andy Moss, Heritage Group Director, retires after 18 years at the company.

The company said that the two appointments will increase the female ratio on the firm’s executive committee to more than 42 per cent.

The reshuffle comes after it upped its dividend following strong results for the first half of 2022.

Last month the firm hiked its dividend by three per cent to heights of 24.8p a share after a series of pensions deals bolstered Phoenix’s revenues.

The pensions deals, signed off in the first half of last year, saw Phoenix double its new business revenues from £206m in the first half of 2021 to £430m in the first half of 2022.