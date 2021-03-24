UK housebuilder Bellway ups selling price expectations

Bellway this morning upped its selling price expectations for this year after the UK housebuilder secured a strong order book.

The FTSE 250 developer said the full-year average selling price is now forecast to be more than £295,000, up from a previous estimate of £293,054.

It reported a “robust” forward sales position, with the order book at 14 March 8.4 per cent ahead at £1.64bn, compared to £1.51bn last year.

In the half-year ended 31 January, Bellway’s revenue jumped 11.6 per cent to £1.72bn, up from £1.54bn in 2020.

However profit before tax dropped four per cent, from £291.8m at the half year in 2020, to £280.2m this year.

More to follow