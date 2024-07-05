UK house prices ‘relatively flat’ for third straight month before expected interest rate cut

House prices have remained “relatively flat” for the third consecutive month in June, down 0.2 per cent, according to new data from Halifax.

The average house price is now £288,455. The Halifax House Price Index found that it has risen by just 0.4 per cent this year, reflecting a “subdued market”.

Amanda Bryden, head of mortgages, Halifax, said: “For now it’s the shortage of available properties, rather than demand from buyers, that continues to underpin higher prices.

“Mortgage affordability is still the biggest challenge facing both homebuyers and those coming to the end of fixed-term deals. This issue is likely to be eased gradually, through a combination of lower interest rates, rising incomes, and more restrained growth in house prices.

While overall data on the market has been mixed so far this year, according to Halifax’s data, prices have been falling for the year, with the campaign for the General Election also showing signs of stagnation.

Nathan Emerson CEO at Propertymark commented: “The announcement of a general election last month may have caused movement in the housing market to slow down, but now that we know we have a new government with an overall working majority, Propertymark remains optimistic that house prices will start to rise during the summer months, which is a naturally busy time for the housing market.

“Beforehand, it would be good for the new UK Government to clarify what its housing policies are going to be quickly, and a rumoured interest rate cut from the Bank of England hopefully becoming a reality in August would help trigger a substantial amount of confidence in the housing sector yet again.”