UK coronavirus threat should be downgraded to level three

The UK’s chief medical officers have agreed to downgrade the coronavirus threat level to level three, as cases start to decline.

The Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC) has recommended the threat level be downgraded from level four – an epidemic is in general circulation and transmission is high or rising exponentially.

The chief medical officers for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have all agreed to move the coronavirus threat level to three, where the epidemic is in “general circulation”.

The coronavirus threat level is measured by a five-level, colour-coded alert system, which helps determine the extent of social distancing measures. Level five – red – is when there is a “material risk of healthcare services being overwhelmed” and strict social distancing should be followed.

Level four, where there is a high or rising level of transmission, means social distancing should be enforced. A downgrade to level three will see social distancing measures relaxed further.

The reproduction (R) rate, a measure of how fast coronavirus is spreading, helps determine the level.

The JBC sets the level and determines changes in infection rates across England. It monitors local spikes in Covid-19 infections and help advise health officials and local authorities.

In a s tatement the CMOs said: “There has been a steady decrease in cases we have seen in all four nations, and this continues. It does not mean that the pandemic is over. The virus is still in general circulation, and localised outbreaks are likely to occur.”

“We have made progress against the virus thanks to the efforts of the public and we need the public to continue to follow the guidelines carefully to ensure this progress continues.”

The CMOs rejected calls from the Prime Minister to downgrade the threat level earlier this month, according to the Guardian. All four officials said it could not be reduced since evidence showed the virus was still widespread.

