Britons have been spending more on video games and with Amazon, Apple and Argos during the UK coronavirus lockdown, according to the latest research.

Digital bank Starling said its customers spent almost 300 per cent more on Playstation and Nintendo in the week ending 5 April compared to the week to 15 March, before the lockdown was announced.

Deliveroo sales to Starling customers were flat, however Apple store transactions jumped 36 per cent, while Amazon sales increased 39 per cent and Argos sales surged 49 per cent.

The amount Londoners spent through Starling during the UK coronavirus lockdown increased the most compared to the rest of the country.

The average transaction value of a Starling customer in the capital in the week ending 22 March was £53.57. In the week ending 5 April it more than doubled to £107.72.

The next largest increase was in the south east, where spending jumped 62.7 per cent, and the West Midlands with a 61.8 per cent spending surge.

Consumers spent less on coffee and transport during the UK coronavirus lockdown due to restrictions on movement and the closure of all non-essential retailers.

Starling customers spent 99 per cent less at Costa and Starbucks after the cafe chains were ordered to close due to lockdown rules.

Customers also spent 93.3 per cent less with Transport for London as more people transitioned to working from home during the pandemic.

Spending with Uber also fell by 84.3 per cent, and the amount spent at petrol stations plunged 50 per cent.

Despite the medical nature of the pandemic, the UK’s largest pharmacy chain Boots suffered a 68.8 per cent drop in Starling customer transactions between weeks ending March 15 and April 5.