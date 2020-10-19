Breaking: Wales to enter strict 'fire break' lockdown

Wales will enter a strict, two-week lockdown from 6pm on Friday, the Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced today.

Drakeford described the Wales lockdown as a “short, sharp shock” that would help “turn back the clock” on rising Covid-19 cases.

Wales residents will be expected to stay at home throughout, with only essential shopping and critical work permitted.

Drakeford also demanded all non-essential retail to close as well as hospitality sites to close.

However, schools will be open at reduced capacity in the second week of the lockdown.

The strict restrictions coincide with the October half-term.

Additionally, the First Minister announced an economic resilience package of £300m, which is hoped will give businesses in the country support to ride out the second lockdown.

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford said that Wales will go into national lockdown from Friday until 9 November (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

Cases of Covid-19 continue to rise in Wales even in areas that are already subject to restrictions, such as Cardiff.