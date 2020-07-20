Local lockdown in Blackburn with Darwen is 'last resort'

A local lockdown in Blackburn with Darwen is the “last resort” the area’s public health official has said as the Lancashire district surpassed Leicester as England’s coronavirus hotspot.

Blackburn with Darwen has recorded the highest infection rate in the country in the week to 17 July, according to Public Health England figures.

There were 79.2 cases per 100,000 people during the period. Over the last week the number of cases nearly doubled to 118, compared to 63 the previous week, the BBC reported.

However, Blackburn with Darwen’s director for public health Professor Dominic Harrison said he would be “reluctant” to impose a local lockdown, according to the broadcaster..

Social distancing measures in the area have already been bumped up after cases rose in a bid to avoid a complete lockdown.

Measures include limits on household visitors, asking people to bump elbows rather than offer a handshake or hug, and ramping up testing.

In Leicester, where a local lockdown has been imposed, cases have fallen to a rate of 77.7.

The lockdown in the city will be eased from 24 July following the drop in case numbers.

Schools, early years child care and some non-essential retail shops will be allowed to reopen next week, but restaurants and pubs will remain closed.

Restrictions on travel and meeting more than six people will also remain in place.