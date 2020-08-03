Coronavirus: Which UK towns are at risk of a local lockdown?

As the UK braces for the impact of a potential second wave of coronavirus cases, some regions have been placed under close watch by health officials.

A watchlist created by Public Health England, which is updated weekly, showed that 27 regions are now being monitored for case spikes, more than doubling from 13 a week earlier.

Some of them will face local lockdown rules, such as shops being closed and home visitor numbers being limited.

As of 31 July, the regions currently under watch for a potential local lockdown by Public Health England are:

Blackburn with Darwen

Leicester

Oldham

Bradford

Hyndburn (Lancashire)

Rochdale

Pendle (Lancashire)

Trafford

Calderdale

Kirklees

Manchester

Bolton

Salford

Burnley (Lancashire)

Tameside

Stockport

Bury

Wigan

Rossendale

Oadby and Wigston (Leicestershire)

Luton

Eden (Cumbria)

Sandwell

Northampton (Northamptonshire)

Peterborough

Rotherham

Wakefield

New additions to the watchlist for local lockdown rules include Oldham, Hyndburn, Trafford, Manchester, Bolton, Salford, Burnley, Tameside, Stockport, Bury, Wigan, Rossendale, Eden and Sandwell. No regions were removed.

Public Health England said there were small increases in Covid-19 activity in England during the week ending 26 July.

At a local authority level, activity was highest in Blackburn and Darwen

where cases continued to increase. Meanwhile activity in Leicester, one of the first regions to enter a local lockdown, continued to decrease.

Right now, positive coronavirus cases are highest in adults aged 85 and over.

Using data from Public Health England, NHS Test and Trace and other bodies, the watchlist helps identify the local authorities of greatest concern for high coronavirus infection rates and potential local lockdown rules.

It is produced by first considering the lower tier local authorities with the highest weekly incidence rate and how that data is trending, combined with other indicators including the rate of positive Covid-19 tests.

It also looks at an assessment of the local response and plans in those authorities for possible lockdown measures, as well as other metrics such as healthcare activity and mortality.

As of 9am on 28 July, a total of 1,988,318 people had been tested for Covid-19, with 259,022 people confirmed as positive.