Business secretary Alok Sharma has confirmed that England’s non-essential retail shops can open next Monday, while also pouring cold water on speculation that pubs and restaurant will open this month.

Sharma said today that retail shops that open must comply to the government’s “Covid safe” guidelines or face potential fines.

“Shops should reopen once they’re able to follow the Covid-19 guidelines,” he said.

“Any business that is open must complete a Covid-19 specific risk assessment and take necessary steps to manage those risks as part of their legal obligation.”

The re-opening of non-essential shops comes as a part of the second phase of the government’s roadmap to exiting the coronavirus lockdown.

Last week, outdoor car showrooms and outdoor markets were allowed to open.

The third phase will involve opening the hospitality sector, with the roadmap indicating these businesses will not open before 4 July.

Speculation has been rampant over the past two days that some venues could open for outdoor customers as early as 22 June.

However, Sharma said today that the government continues “to follow the roamdap which sets out our plan to open by the 4 July at the earliest”.

It comes after the Prime Minister’s official spokesman also distanced himself yesterday from speculation that hospitality businesses could open this month.

Business groups representing the sector have pleaded with the government for urgent clarity on when the re-opening date will be, with UKHospitality chief Kate Nicholls saying businesses needed a date this week.

The British Beer and Pub Association (BPPA) have also asked for at least three weeks’ notice, in order for brewers to have enough time to stock venues with beer.

One of the largest issues for the hospitality sector in re-opening is the government’s two-metre social distancing rule.

UKHospitality and the BPPA are lobbying the government to cut it to one metre, which would be in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendations.

Nicholls said venues could only operate at an average of 30 per cent profitability with the two-metre rule in place.

Sharma said the rule was under review.

“When it is safe to do so we will see whether you can move to a shorter distance, but ultimately we keep all these things under review,” he said.