UK Commercial Property confirms merger talks with Picton Property

The FTSE 250-listed real estate investment trust owns a nationwide portfolio that ranges from warehouses to offices and retail

UK Commercial Property REIT confirms that it is in discussions with commercial property investor Picton Property over a potential all-share merger.

The possible merger would be undertaken on a net tangible asset for net tangible asset basis, said UK Commercial Property, which is managed by investment giant Abrdn.

The FTSE 250-listed real estate investment trust, whose nationwide portfolio ranges from warehouses to offices and retail, added that there was no certainty of an offer nor the terms of such an offer. It said it would make a further announcement soon.

Picton said that, under the terms of its proposal, the combined company would be internally managed.

According to UK takeover rules, Picton will have to declare a firm intention to make an offer or announce that it does not intend to make an offer for UK Commercial Property by December 6.

City A.M. has reached out to both firms.

More to follow…