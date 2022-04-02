UK to build thousands more wind turbines under government’s energy strategy

Under a new government plan, around 7,000 wind turbines could be built by 2035.

The UK Government is reportedly looking into building thousands of new wind turbines to improve Britain’s energy independence.

Officials are working on plans to increase onshore wind capacity from from the current 15GW to 30GW and 45GW by 2030 and 2035 respectively, the Telegraph reported.

Under the new plan, around 7,000 more turbines will be built to reach the government’s wind energy targets.

Making sure wind farms can connect quicker to the National Grid, financial incentives for local communities and an easing of planning rules feature among the proposals under review.

The government is also working on creating an “onshore wind task force”, which will include energy firm Octopus as well as trade association RenewableUK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to decide on the proposals next week as part of the government’s strategy on energy independence in the wake of the Ukrainian war and rocketing energy costs.

Telegraph sources said the PM’s decision is still in the balance, given the fierce opposition showed against onshore wind energy showed by Cabinet ministers in the past.

Johnson has previously called wind turbines “white satanic mills” and “ludicrous wind farms” but more recently he has become more supportive.