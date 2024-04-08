UK ‘still going backwards’ as it scores three out of ten on energy security pledges

The research contends that the government has failed outright on four of its targets set out in 2022 and only partly progressed three more.

The Government has achieved just three out of ten major commitments it made to boost the UK’s energy security two years ago, according to research out today.

Findings from the UK-set up Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) show that the government has successfully established a National Grid Future Systems operator, issued more licenses on oil and gas projects and progressed final decision processes and contract selections for hydrogen projects.

It has, however, failed outright on four of its targets set out in 2022 and only partly progressed three more.

The pledge to retrofit 450,000 homes has been missed, with only half of the target likely to be met by the 2026 deadline and disproportionate levies still remain on electricity despite plans to re-balance the costs.

Westminster has also failed to deliver new offshore wind projects through the contracts for difference process, though the current auction round six is currently in progress.

The final missed target is part of the UK nuclear roadmap, as plans to deliver frameworks for eight new power stations in the next eight years have already fallen short and no final investment decision has been reached for Hinkley Point C, which remains mired in delays.

Three of the government’s pledges have been partially progressed, the ECIU notes.

The Boiler Upgrade Scheme has been extended and grant amount increased but the Clean Heat Market Mechanism framework and the 2026 phase-out of off-grid gas homes has been pushed back.

So too have the reforms to National Grid connection and transmission for businesses and the wider roll-out of solar technology is gaining momentum, albeit very slowly.

Jess Ralston, an energy analyst for ECIU, said that the UK is “still going backwards” on energy strategy and that dependence on foreign imports remains high.

“If the government genuinely wants greater energy security it’s prioritising the wrong things,” she added.

The Government has published two energy security plans in the past two years and analysis found that since the second, Powering Up Britain, was published in March 2023, government policy failures on offshore wind mean the UK could miss out on 22 times more homegrown electricity than could be generated by gas from new North Sea licences.