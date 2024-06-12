Ørsted: Wind energy giant invests in Tesla battery to help lower electric bills

Wind-power giant Ørsted has invested in a Tesla battery storage system for what is set to be the world’s single largest offshore wind farm.

The Danish company said it will install a Tesla-made battery to store the more than 2.9 GW that will be generated by its new wind farm Hornsea Three, which is predicted to produce enough green energy to power more than three million UK homes once completed.

The storage system will be housed on the same site as the onshore converter station for the farm, in the village of Swardeston, near Norwich, Norfolk.

Once installed, the battery will have a capacity equivalent to the daily energy use of 80,000 homes and has been designed so that any power not used can be saved for a later date.

Ørsted said this will help to reduce price fluctuations for consumers as it will make more power available, including during peak periods, when energy is traditionally more expensive.

When complete, the battery energy storage system will be one of the largest in Europe. It is expected to be operational by the end of 2026.

Duncan Clark, head of UK and Ireland in Ørsted, said: “Our 12 operational UK offshore wind farms are providing a huge amount of clean energy to the grid.

“The battery will help ensure that renewable energy is used in the best possible way by storing it when demand is lower and then releasing it back into the system when it’s really needed, thereby maximising the potential of renewable energy whilst providing increased energy security and value to consumers.

“With this investment, we’re adding significantly to Ørsted’s growing portfolio of storage solutions co-located with onshore and offshore renewable assets.”

Mike Snyder, senior director of Megapack at Tesla, added: “Tesla is excited to be part of this industry-leading project with an exceptional partner.

“This project demonstrates the value and flexibility of Tesla’s best-in-class power electronics, providing enhanced grid stability and enabling more renewables on the grid.”