UK aviation urges holiday-goers to spend £132m of unused travel vouchers

UK airlines have registered a 30 per cent jump in shorter-term bookings compare with pre-Covid times. (REUTERS/Henry Nicholls//File Photo)

The UK’s Civil Aviation Authority has urged holidaymakers to spend £132m worth of unused travel vouchers before they expire.

Issued by the aviation authority during the peak of the pandemic to avoid airlines having to repay extensive sums to customers, the Atol refund protection scheme is expected to end on 30 September 2022, the BBC reported.

“With over £130m of Atol refund credit notes yet to be redeemed, and international travel opening up again, we want to remind consumers to redeem any unused credits to make sure they do not lose out,” Michael Budge, Atol’s director, said.

“The decision to end the scheme reflects the changing of international travel restrictions with significantly increased demand from consumers over recent months due to the opening up of more destinations,” he told the outlet.

The news comes on the same day research has shown that more than half of Brits are willing to go back to holidaying abroad within the next 12 months.