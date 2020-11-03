UK and EU have not found solution for fisheries in trade talks, says bloc

The UK and European Union have not yet found a deal on sharing access to fishing waters after the post-Brexit transition period ends in December, the European Commission said.

Fisheries, along with state aid rules for British firms and mechanisms for solving future disputes between the UK and EU, are the main sticking points for a trade deal.

“We have not yet found a solution on fisheries,” a Commission spokesperson said. They said “a lot more work remains to be done to get a deal”, adding: “we are not there yet”.

Intensive talks are underway between the pair in Brussels this week in a last-ditch attempt to strike a deal for when Britain’s transition agreement with the bloc comes to an end on 31 December.

